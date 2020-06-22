Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

812 Chapel View Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This ultra high-end luxury duplex features stained concrete flooring throughout, kitchen appliances included, full sized washer / dryer connections, wood burning fireplace, a private

fenced backyard and an attached two-car garage,. This property is located in a great neighborhood directly off of Chapel Road and is located in Midway ISD.



DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".



(RLNE3205508)