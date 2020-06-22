All apartments in Waco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

812 Chapel View

812 Chapel View Rd · (254) 772-8572 ext. 102
Location

812 Chapel View Rd, Waco, TX 76712
West Waco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Chapel View · Avail. Jul 10

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
812 Chapel View Available 07/10/20 Duplex - This ultra high-end luxury duplex features stained concrete flooring throughout, kitchen appliances included, full sized washer / dryer connections, wood burning fireplace, a private
fenced backyard and an attached two-car garage,. This property is located in a great neighborhood directly off of Chapel Road and is located in Midway ISD.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) with/holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE3205508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Chapel View have any available units?
812 Chapel View has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Chapel View have?
Some of 812 Chapel View's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Chapel View currently offering any rent specials?
812 Chapel View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Chapel View pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Chapel View is pet friendly.
Does 812 Chapel View offer parking?
Yes, 812 Chapel View does offer parking.
Does 812 Chapel View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Chapel View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Chapel View have a pool?
No, 812 Chapel View does not have a pool.
Does 812 Chapel View have accessible units?
No, 812 Chapel View does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Chapel View have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Chapel View does not have units with dishwashers.
