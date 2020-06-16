5100 Lakemoor Dr

Amenities

For rent, 5100 LakeMoor, Waco, TX 76710. Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Waco ISD. Features large family room, kitchen that opens to living room, lots of storage, bonus living room, Dining area, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and carpeted floors/ ceramic tile. The kitchen features glass stove top, and good amount of cabinet storage. Central Heat/Air. Water heater is gas. Large back yard is fenced and has patio. Very Clean! Pets - up to 2 allowed conditionally with applicable pet fees. .



To view more pictures, videos and contact information, visit our website www.meadowsrentals.com.



Available to show beginning June 1, 2020



Security Deposit equal to 1 month's rentn$350 nonrefundable pet fee per petn$40 application fee per adult over age 18