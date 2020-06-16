All apartments in Waco
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:36 PM

5100 Lakemoor Dr

5100 Lakemoor Drive · (254) 655-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5100 Lakemoor Drive, Waco, TX 76710
Mountainview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
For rent, 5100 LakeMoor, Waco, TX 76710. Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Waco ISD. Features large family room, kitchen that opens to living room, lots of storage, bonus living room, Dining area, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and carpeted floors/ ceramic tile. The kitchen features glass stove top, and good amount of cabinet storage. Central Heat/Air. Water heater is gas. Large back yard is fenced and has patio. Very Clean! Pets - up to 2 allowed conditionally with applicable pet fees. .

To view more pictures, videos and contact information, visit our website www.meadowsrentals.com.

Available to show beginning June 1, 2020

Security Deposit equal to 1 month's rentn$350 nonrefundable pet fee per petn$40 application fee per adult over age 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Lakemoor Dr have any available units?
5100 Lakemoor Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Lakemoor Dr have?
Some of 5100 Lakemoor Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Lakemoor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Lakemoor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Lakemoor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 Lakemoor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5100 Lakemoor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Lakemoor Dr does offer parking.
Does 5100 Lakemoor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 Lakemoor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Lakemoor Dr have a pool?
No, 5100 Lakemoor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5100 Lakemoor Dr have accessible units?
No, 5100 Lakemoor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Lakemoor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Lakemoor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
