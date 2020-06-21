All apartments in Waco
Home
/
Waco, TX
/
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.


4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.

4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr, Waco, TX 76710
Landon Branch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
FEEL AT HOME AT LAKE SHORE VILLAS APARTMENTS *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with a 13 month lease, WAC*

Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At the Lake Shore Villas, our two-bedroom / one bathroom apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Each villa comes equipped with an updated interior, full size washer / dryer connections, off-street parking and a community swimming pool for the hot summer months. Water is paid for by the Landlord at this property. The Lake Shore Villas are convenient to a variety of shopping and dining options as well as a variety of entertainment such as Lions Park, Waco Civic Theater, Extraco Events Center and Cameron Park Zoo. Located within the Waco ISD. Lake Shore Villas are close to McLennan Community College, Lake Air Elementary and Waco High
school.

DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties. If you do not want to come to the office to provide a copy of your drivers license or you can email a picture of yourself (from your shoulders up) holding your license (information must be legible) in order to get a code so you can walk the specific property you're interested in before submitting an application. You can only view/apply for properties listed as available "NOW".

(RLNE5757442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. have any available units?
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waco, TX.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. have?
Some of 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. does offer parking.
Does 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. have a pool?
Yes, 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. has a pool.
Does 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. have accessible units?
No, 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Lake Shore Villa Dr. Lake Shore Villa Apts. does not have units with dishwashers.
