2028 AUSTIN #503 ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2028 AUSTIN #503 ST

2028 Austin Avenue · (806) 679-5808
Location

2028 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX 76701
Austin Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Enjoy La Tour lifestyle worry free with 24 hour security, and all La Tour amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room, cable, all utilities paid, and common area maintenance paid. This very handsome cozy condo has great views from the 2 adjoining living spaces as well as from the large master retreat. You'll enjoy great closets, washer and dryer, and owner recently screened the lanais to create enjoyable outdoor spaces. A guest apt. is available and the La Tour is a non-smoking bldg. 2 parking spaces are available- please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST have any available units?
2028 AUSTIN #503 ST has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST have?
Some of 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST currently offering any rent specials?
2028 AUSTIN #503 ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST pet-friendly?
No, 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST offer parking?
Yes, 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST does offer parking.
Does 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST have a pool?
Yes, 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST has a pool.
Does 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST have accessible units?
No, 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 AUSTIN #503 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
