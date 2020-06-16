2028 AUSTIN #503 ST

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included garage gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Enjoy La Tour lifestyle worry free with 24 hour security, and all La Tour amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room, cable, all utilities paid, and common area maintenance paid. This very handsome cozy condo has great views from the 2 adjoining living spaces as well as from the large master retreat. You'll enjoy great closets, washer and dryer, and owner recently screened the lanais to create enjoyable outdoor spaces. A guest apt. is available and the La Tour is a non-smoking bldg. 2 parking spaces are available- please inquire.