Amenities

Crescent Plex Apartments - Property Id: 209382



Incredible property under new ownership located inside the Baylor Bubble, just blocks from Baylor University. The 4 bedroom 2 bath units have very large bedrooms and walk-in closets. Perfect size for up to 6 roommates! $2000/mo rent split between tenants. Upgraded units will be available for Fall Term.



All units are in the process of being updated. Come see the work in progress!



Reserve now! $1000 deposit due now - $1000 deposit due upon move in.



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Large bedrooms

Large walk in closets

Burglar alarm

New Paint

New Door and Cabinet Hardware

Upgraded laminate flooring

New carpets in bedrooms and family room

New bathroom fixtures

New lighting and ceiling fans

Plenty of parking in well lit parking lot

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209382

