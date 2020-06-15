1208 Merganser Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garage bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride. This solid property is located minutes from Baylor and downtown but remote enough to be "away from it all". You can also enjoy quick access to other areas via Texas 6/Loop 340. This house is available EITHER beautifully furnished and well-equipped OR completely unfurnished (at different rates.) Either way, all late model appliances remain including washer-dryer. It is an open-concept design with kitchen open to dining/breakfast area as well as to living room. There are double vanities, garden tub, and water closet in master bath. Really nice! Don't wait because it will be gone quickly. Call now!



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM Apex, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to, an applicants credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time this advertisement was placed.***



(RLNE5760628)