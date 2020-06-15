All apartments in Waco
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

1208 Merganser Way

1208 Merganser Way · (254) 732-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1208 Merganser Way, Waco, TX 76706
Oakwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 Merganser Way · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride. This solid property is located minutes from Baylor and downtown but remote enough to be "away from it all". You can also enjoy quick access to other areas via Texas 6/Loop 340. This house is available EITHER beautifully furnished and well-equipped OR completely unfurnished (at different rates.) Either way, all late model appliances remain including washer-dryer. It is an open-concept design with kitchen open to dining/breakfast area as well as to living room. There are double vanities, garden tub, and water closet in master bath. Really nice! Don't wait because it will be gone quickly. Call now!

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM Apex, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to, an applicants credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time this advertisement was placed.***

(RLNE5760628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Merganser Way have any available units?
1208 Merganser Way has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Waco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Merganser Way have?
Some of 1208 Merganser Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Merganser Way currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Merganser Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Merganser Way pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Merganser Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waco.
Does 1208 Merganser Way offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Merganser Way does offer parking.
Does 1208 Merganser Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Merganser Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Merganser Way have a pool?
No, 1208 Merganser Way does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Merganser Way have accessible units?
No, 1208 Merganser Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Merganser Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Merganser Way does not have units with dishwashers.
