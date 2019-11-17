6033 Hillcrest Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated traditional condo right across the street from SMU. This two bedroom with a study is updated and move in ready.Open plan with eat in kitchen,white cabinets with lots of storage, stainless appliances, double oven and granite counter tops. Large living area has ample windows allowing great natural light, fire place and private patio. Bonus study area is great for someone who works from home. Spacious master suite with updated bathroom, tub and separate walk in shower. Prime location walking distance to Snider Plaza. HPISD schools.