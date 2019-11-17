All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 6033 Hillcrest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
6033 Hillcrest Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

6033 Hillcrest Avenue

6033 Hillcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6033 Hillcrest Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated traditional condo right across the street from SMU. This two bedroom with a study is updated and move in ready.Open plan with eat in kitchen,white cabinets with lots of storage, stainless appliances, double oven and granite counter tops. Large living area has ample windows allowing great natural light, fire place and private patio. Bonus study area is great for someone who works from home. Spacious master suite with updated bathroom, tub and separate walk in shower. Prime location walking distance to Snider Plaza. HPISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue have any available units?
6033 Hillcrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue have?
Some of 6033 Hillcrest Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 Hillcrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6033 Hillcrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 Hillcrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6033 Hillcrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue offer parking?
No, 6033 Hillcrest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 Hillcrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 6033 Hillcrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6033 Hillcrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6033 Hillcrest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6033 Hillcrest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6033 Hillcrest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center