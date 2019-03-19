Great location for high schoolers! Less than 5 minutes walk to Highland Park High School. Free football game on Friday night during football season. It's located on Grassmere and Westminster across from the HPHS football field. You can view the game from the windows. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97415 Property Id 97415
(RLNE4667155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 have any available units?
4153 Grassmere Ln #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 have?
Some of 4153 Grassmere Ln #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Grassmere Ln #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 offer parking?
No, 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 does not offer parking.
Does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 have a pool?
No, 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 have accessible units?
No, 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4153 Grassmere Ln #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)