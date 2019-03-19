All apartments in University Park
4153 Grassmere Ln #3

4153 Grassmere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Grassmere Lane, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Next to HPHS - Property Id: 97415

Great location for high schoolers! Less than 5 minutes walk to Highland Park High School. Free football game on Friday night during football season. It's located on Grassmere and Westminster across from the HPHS football field. You can view the game from the windows.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

