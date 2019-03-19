4153 Grassmere Ln #3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Next to HPHS - Property Id: 97415



Great location for high schoolers! Less than 5 minutes walk to Highland Park High School. Free football game on Friday night during football season. It's located on Grassmere and Westminster across from the HPHS football field. You can view the game from the windows.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97415

Property Id 97415



(RLNE4667155)