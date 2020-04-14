All apartments in University Park
3845 Greenbrier Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:27 PM

3845 Greenbrier Drive

3845 Greenbrier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Greenbrier Drive, University Park, TX 75225
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Traditional and beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 4 and half bath home in the fairways and walking distance to Hyer Elementary, Smith Park and Caruth Park. The excellent floor plan provides a downstairs master suite and stunning master bath, gorgeous cook’s kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook opening into the family room. This home has multiple entertaining spaces with living, dining and family room and screened in porch. The upstairs has 3 ensuite bedrooms, playroom and laundry room. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with a fabulous pool, built in grill and a cozy guest quarters for your overnight guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Greenbrier Drive have any available units?
3845 Greenbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3845 Greenbrier Drive have?
Some of 3845 Greenbrier Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Greenbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Greenbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Greenbrier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Greenbrier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3845 Greenbrier Drive offer parking?
No, 3845 Greenbrier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3845 Greenbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Greenbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Greenbrier Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3845 Greenbrier Drive has a pool.
Does 3845 Greenbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3845 Greenbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Greenbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3845 Greenbrier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3845 Greenbrier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3845 Greenbrier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

