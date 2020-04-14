3845 Greenbrier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

Traditional and beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 4 and half bath home in the fairways and walking distance to Hyer Elementary, Smith Park and Caruth Park. The excellent floor plan provides a downstairs master suite and stunning master bath, gorgeous cook’s kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook opening into the family room. This home has multiple entertaining spaces with living, dining and family room and screened in porch. The upstairs has 3 ensuite bedrooms, playroom and laundry room. The backyard is an entertainer's dream with a fabulous pool, built in grill and a cozy guest quarters for your overnight guests.