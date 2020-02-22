3232 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 2-bed, 2.5-bath University Park duplex. Five-minute walk to SMU Law School and Snider Plaza. Downstairs: stainless and granite kitchen, dining area with French doors out to covered porch. Fully-fenced, pet-friendly backyard and automatic RFID pet door. Living room with high ceilings, fireplace, under-stair storage, and floor-to-ceiling built-ins. Upstairs: Washer-dryer, walk-in closets, master suite with double shower, and second bedroom suite. Parking for 2-3 vehicles depending on size. Secure extra storage space on property. Highland Park ISD UP Elem.