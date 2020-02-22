All apartments in University Park
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

3232 Rosedale Avenue

3232 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3232 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 2-bed, 2.5-bath University Park duplex. Five-minute walk to SMU Law School and Snider Plaza. Downstairs: stainless and granite kitchen, dining area with French doors out to covered porch. Fully-fenced, pet-friendly backyard and automatic RFID pet door. Living room with high ceilings, fireplace, under-stair storage, and floor-to-ceiling built-ins. Upstairs: Washer-dryer, walk-in closets, master suite with double shower, and second bedroom suite. Parking for 2-3 vehicles depending on size. Secure extra storage space on property. Highland Park ISD UP Elem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3232 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3232 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3232 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 Rosedale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3232 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3232 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3232 Rosedale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3232 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3232 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3232 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3232 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

