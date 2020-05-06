All apartments in Universal City
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

8748 Laurel Canyon Dr.

8748 Laurel Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8748 Laurel Canyon Drive, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great big 5 bedroom! Over 3500 square feet - spacious for all! - Incredibly spacious 5 bd/3bth on corner lot! Enjoy the flexibility of a floor plan boasting multiple living areas, game room/office, A kitchen made for a chef - tons of countertop space, cabinets and drawers! Sitting on an oversized lot with privacy fenced backyard. Properties like this dont often come available in UC so dont wait, come see!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.

***Important Information For Leasing***
$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $2,125 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE5168318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. have any available units?
8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. offer parking?
No, 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. have a pool?
No, 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8748 Laurel Canyon Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
