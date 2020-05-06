8748 Laurel Canyon Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great big 5 bedroom! Over 3500 square feet - spacious for all! - Incredibly spacious 5 bd/3bth on corner lot! Enjoy the flexibility of a floor plan boasting multiple living areas, game room/office, A kitchen made for a chef - tons of countertop space, cabinets and drawers! Sitting on an oversized lot with privacy fenced backyard. Properties like this dont often come available in UC so dont wait, come see!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com. $500 will be due per approved pet at move in of which $200 is a non-refundable fee.



***Important Information For Leasing***

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $2,125 will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.



*If access to neighborhood amenities (if applicable to neighborhood) is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional interest.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount in gross income) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.



