Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is located near the Forum, with lots of shopping, activities for all ages and plenty of places to choose from for restaurants. Commutes will be breeze with easy access to highways 1604 and 35. The covered patio is great for those who like to entertain or just want to have a quiet cup of coffee in the morning. School are close by with most being less than a 10 minute drive. Rent is $50 less on an 18 month lease or longer! Large breed dogs will require approval from owner.