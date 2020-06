Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with converted garage has a great, open layout, high ceilings and an in-ground pool for those hot summer days! This home is a must see 1,809 square feet. This home is must see today!!! You will be close to IH35, 1604, RAFB, Ft Sam, and the Forum Shopping Center. This home will not last long!!!