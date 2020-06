Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained home just minutes from Randolph AFB and Loop 1604/IH 35. Two master bedrooms on opposite ends of the house, each with its own full bath, perfect for a "mother in law suite! Large back yard with privacy fence. Quiet established and well kept neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary school.