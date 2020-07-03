401 Ruby Ritz

Amenities
Remington Place is a oasis of peace in the vibrant heart of San Antonio. Charming spacious 2600 sq ft house, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with large living, office and game room. Spacious walk in closet. House is located at the end of a coul-de-sac. House is on brand new development and owners were the only residents there. Location is great: Northeast Lakeview College,Kitty Hawk Middle School, Randolph AFB, The Forum Mall,numerous Restaurants and Shopping Center. Easy access to I 1604, 1976 and 35 Interst. Tenants will be auto enrolled in filter program