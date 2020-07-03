All apartments in Universal City
Find more places like 401 Ruby Ritz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Universal City, TX
/
401 Ruby Ritz
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 Ruby Ritz

401 Ruby Ritz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Universal City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

401 Ruby Ritz, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Remington Place is a oasis of peace in the vibrant heart of San Antonio. Charming spacious 2600 sq ft house, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with large living, office and game room. Spacious walk in closet. House is located at the end of a coul-de-sac. House is on brand new development and owners were the only residents there. Location is great: Northeast Lakeview College,Kitty Hawk Middle School, Randolph AFB, The Forum Mall,numerous Restaurants and Shopping Center. Easy access to I 1604, 1976 and 35 Interst. Tenants will be auto enrolled in filter program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Ruby Ritz have any available units?
401 Ruby Ritz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Ruby Ritz have?
Some of 401 Ruby Ritz's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Ruby Ritz currently offering any rent specials?
401 Ruby Ritz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Ruby Ritz pet-friendly?
No, 401 Ruby Ritz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Universal City.
Does 401 Ruby Ritz offer parking?
No, 401 Ruby Ritz does not offer parking.
Does 401 Ruby Ritz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Ruby Ritz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Ruby Ritz have a pool?
No, 401 Ruby Ritz does not have a pool.
Does 401 Ruby Ritz have accessible units?
No, 401 Ruby Ritz does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Ruby Ritz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Ruby Ritz has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd
Universal City, TX 78148
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr
Universal City, TX 78148
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N
Universal City, TX 78148
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd
Universal City, TX 78148
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws
Universal City, TX 78148

Similar Pages

Universal City 1 BedroomsUniversal City 2 Bedrooms
Universal City Apartments with ParkingUniversal City Dog Friendly Apartments
Universal City Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District