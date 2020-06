Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Almost New First time Rental home in Copano Ridge!!! Conveniently located only a few steps away from the pool. The home is in Great condition. It has a formal dining room, Granite countertops and an easy to maintain backyard. This is a 3 Bedroom home with an additional bonus or flex room for office or game room or could be used as a 4th bedroom as well.