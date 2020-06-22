129 ANDORRA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted kitchen cabinets, upgraded appl stainless steel to include double oven, dishwasher & cook top. Newly resurfaced counter tops kitchen & both bathrooms. SPLIT MASTER BDRM, FP IN LR, CFs, App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany app at time of submission. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) pic required. App & screening criteria can be downloaded from add info.