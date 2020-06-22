All apartments in Universal City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

129 ANDORRA DR

129 Andorra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

129 Andorra Drive, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted kitchen cabinets, upgraded appl stainless steel to include double oven, dishwasher & cook top. Newly resurfaced counter tops kitchen & both bathrooms. SPLIT MASTER BDRM, FP IN LR, CFs, App fee & deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany app at time of submission. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) pic required. App & screening criteria can be downloaded from add info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 ANDORRA DR have any available units?
129 ANDORRA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 ANDORRA DR have?
Some of 129 ANDORRA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 ANDORRA DR currently offering any rent specials?
129 ANDORRA DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 ANDORRA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 ANDORRA DR is pet friendly.
Does 129 ANDORRA DR offer parking?
Yes, 129 ANDORRA DR does offer parking.
Does 129 ANDORRA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 ANDORRA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 ANDORRA DR have a pool?
No, 129 ANDORRA DR does not have a pool.
Does 129 ANDORRA DR have accessible units?
No, 129 ANDORRA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 129 ANDORRA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 ANDORRA DR has units with dishwashers.
