10248 Crystal View

Amenities

pet friendly game room oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities pet friendly game room

Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMMC - Gated Community! - A must see beautiful 2 story home nestled in a gated community. All bedrooms are upstairs with a large game room. Coveniently located near I-35, 1604, Randolph AFB and SAMMC. Must see for shopping, entertainment and tons of choices for dining. Whether your staying in to relax to entertaining your friends and family in the backyard, come check out your new home today.



Give us a call and let's get a visit scheduled for you to see your future home.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2013514)