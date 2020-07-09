All apartments in Universal City
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

10248 Crystal View

10248 Crystal View · No Longer Available
Location

10248 Crystal View, Universal City, TX 78148

Amenities

pet friendly
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and SAMMC - Gated Community! - A must see beautiful 2 story home nestled in a gated community. All bedrooms are upstairs with a large game room. Coveniently located near I-35, 1604, Randolph AFB and SAMMC. Must see for shopping, entertainment and tons of choices for dining. Whether your staying in to relax to entertaining your friends and family in the backyard, come check out your new home today.

Give us a call and let's get a visit scheduled for you to see your future home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2013514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10248 Crystal View have any available units?
10248 Crystal View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Universal City, TX.
How much is rent in Universal City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Universal City Rent Report.
Is 10248 Crystal View currently offering any rent specials?
10248 Crystal View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10248 Crystal View pet-friendly?
Yes, 10248 Crystal View is pet friendly.
Does 10248 Crystal View offer parking?
No, 10248 Crystal View does not offer parking.
Does 10248 Crystal View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10248 Crystal View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10248 Crystal View have a pool?
No, 10248 Crystal View does not have a pool.
Does 10248 Crystal View have accessible units?
No, 10248 Crystal View does not have accessible units.
Does 10248 Crystal View have units with dishwashers?
No, 10248 Crystal View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10248 Crystal View have units with air conditioning?
No, 10248 Crystal View does not have units with air conditioning.

