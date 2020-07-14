All apartments in Tyler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Finley

Open Now until 6pm
5621 Old Bullard Rd · (903) 229-4183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 268 · Avail. Sep 8

$790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 263 · Avail. now

$804

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 178 · Avail. Sep 3

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Finley.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
tennis court
trash valet
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person 18 and over
Deposit: Call office for details
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Finley have any available units?
Finley has 4 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Finley have?
Some of Finley's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Finley currently offering any rent specials?
Finley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Finley pet-friendly?
Yes, Finley is pet friendly.
Does Finley offer parking?
Yes, Finley offers parking.
Does Finley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Finley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Finley have a pool?
Yes, Finley has a pool.
Does Finley have accessible units?
No, Finley does not have accessible units.
Does Finley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Finley has units with dishwashers.
Does Finley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Finley has units with air conditioning.

