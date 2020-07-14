Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person 18 and over
Deposit: Call office for details
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (first pet), $100 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.