This is the cutest 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage! The Living Room is filled with natural light and flows right into a Dining Room with doors that open to a Side Patio. The Kitchen has several built-in shelves in addition to the plethora of cabinets and mini Breakfast Nook. The Kitchen comes with an Oven/Stove and Dishwasher. The Utility Room has Washer/Dryer Hookups and has room for a little extra storage. Hardwood floors are throughout and there's a white painted brick Sunroom perfect for an Office or Study Nook. No pets or smoking allowed. We look for 650 credit