2532 Westminster Drive

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Duplex near UT Tyler! Coming Soon!The duplex that has everything your family needs! This charming duplex is immaculate! Boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home. Featuring wood floors throughout, neutral grey paint, granite counter tops in bathroom and kitchen, and stainless fixtures throughout with wood blinds. Kitchen offers ample cabinet space, granite counter tops with beautiful black subway tile back splash all with ample storage space. Utility area inside the home. 1 car garage and fenced back yard. Lawn care included for your convenience! All appliances included in lease. Close to shopping, hospitals and restaurants!



Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.



This property is currently set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for showings.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



*We do not accept Government Housing*



Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $900, Available 6/8/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

