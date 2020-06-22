All apartments in Tyler
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

2532 Westminster Drive

2532 Westminster Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Westminster Dr, Tyler, TX 75701

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Duplex near UT Tyler! Coming Soon!The duplex that has everything your family needs! This charming duplex is immaculate! Boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home. Featuring wood floors throughout, neutral grey paint, granite counter tops in bathroom and kitchen, and stainless fixtures throughout with wood blinds. Kitchen offers ample cabinet space, granite counter tops with beautiful black subway tile back splash all with ample storage space. Utility area inside the home. 1 car garage and fenced back yard. Lawn care included for your convenience! All appliances included in lease. Close to shopping, hospitals and restaurants!

Tenant to bring own washer/dryer.

This property is currently set up on a Rently self-touring lockbox so that prospects can self-tour at their own convenience. Please visit Rently.com for showings.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

*We do not accept Government Housing*

Pricing and availability are subject to change without notice

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $900, Available 6/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Westminster Drive have any available units?
2532 Westminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 2532 Westminster Drive have?
Some of 2532 Westminster Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Westminster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Westminster Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Westminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Westminster Drive does offer parking.
Does 2532 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2532 Westminster Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 2532 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 2532 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Westminster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Westminster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Westminster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
