All apartments in Travis Ranch
Find more places like 5632 Durst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis Ranch, TX
/
5632 Durst Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

5632 Durst Lane

5632 Durst Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5632 Durst Ln, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
New constructed home in Clements Ranch Community is waiting for the FIRST family to live in. In this community you will enjoy an easygoing lifestyle, full-featured amenity center, resort-style pool, beautiful parks and scenic chain of lakes, surrounded by horses and cattle. This single-story offering 1960 sqft with 4 beds, 2 full baths and 1 studyroom. Private master suite features a luxurious bath, stand-up shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, large center island, stainless steel appliances. Covered patio in back yard great for grilling! Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5632 Durst Lane have any available units?
5632 Durst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 5632 Durst Lane have?
Some of 5632 Durst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Durst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Durst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Durst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5632 Durst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 5632 Durst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5632 Durst Lane offers parking.
Does 5632 Durst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 Durst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Durst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5632 Durst Lane has a pool.
Does 5632 Durst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5632 Durst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Durst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5632 Durst Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5632 Durst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5632 Durst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXBalch Springs, TXTerrell, TXFate, TX
Sachse, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXPrinceton, TXFairview, TXAddison, TXFarmers Branch, TXEnnis, TXDeSoto, TXGreenville, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District