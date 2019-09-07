5632 Durst Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction

New constructed home in Clements Ranch Community is waiting for the FIRST family to live in. In this community you will enjoy an easygoing lifestyle, full-featured amenity center, resort-style pool, beautiful parks and scenic chain of lakes, surrounded by horses and cattle. This single-story offering 1960 sqft with 4 beds, 2 full baths and 1 studyroom. Private master suite features a luxurious bath, stand-up shower, and generously-sized walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master for added privacy. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, large center island, stainless steel appliances. Covered patio in back yard great for grilling! Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.