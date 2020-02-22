5010 Flanagan Drive

Amenities

New home in the desirable Clements Ranch Community. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and option to use one room as Study. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Well laid out open concept floor plan with plenty of natural light is a delight to be in. Front of the home features a porch or sitting area for relaxation. Fridge and Washer and dryer are included in the lease. This Master planned community features a awesome swimm

ing pool, parks, playground, ponds, club house and trails for your enjoyment. This home is closer to the amenity

center. Laundry room has extra storage space. Close to Hwy 80, shopping and schools. All in all you will love this awesome home and the community its in.