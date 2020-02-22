All apartments in Travis Ranch
5010 Flanagan Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5010 Flanagan Drive

5010 Flanagan Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Flanagan Dr, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
New home in the desirable Clements Ranch Community. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and option to use one room as Study. Beautiful and spacious kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Well laid out open concept floor plan with plenty of natural light is a delight to be in. Front of the home features a porch or sitting area for relaxation. Fridge and Washer and dryer are included in the lease. This Master planned community features a awesome swimm
ing pool, parks, playground, ponds, club house and trails for your enjoyment. This home is closer to the amenity
center. Laundry room has extra storage space. Close to Hwy 80, shopping and schools. All in all you will love this awesome home and the community its in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Flanagan Drive have any available units?
5010 Flanagan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 5010 Flanagan Drive have?
Some of 5010 Flanagan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Flanagan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Flanagan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Flanagan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Flanagan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 5010 Flanagan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Flanagan Drive offers parking.
Does 5010 Flanagan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 Flanagan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Flanagan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5010 Flanagan Drive has a pool.
Does 5010 Flanagan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5010 Flanagan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Flanagan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5010 Flanagan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 Flanagan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5010 Flanagan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

