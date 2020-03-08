2058 Enchanted Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful home in Forney Tx in Travis Ranch community! The house has 4 bedrooms with an office! It is laid out with ceramic tiles and carpets. The kitchen has granite counter tops and spacious dining room for you to enjoy your time cooking and eating. There's a nice size backyard with a covered patio! Amenities include full use of facilities. Come take a look today!