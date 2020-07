Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful DR Horton home in the sought after community of Travis Ranch! 4 bedroom, 2 full bath with a formal dining. Gorgeous stone elevation, cast iron fireplace, separate utility room and two car garage. Located in a very quiet area in Travis Ranch only a few turns from the HUGE community pool and playgrounds. Just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard, Rockwall, Hwy 80, restaurants and entertainment.