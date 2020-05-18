2011 Childress Drive

Amenities

Downstairs carpet to be replaced w hardwood laminate. Beautiful home in Rockwall ISD waiting for you! This floorplan offers room for everyone with 5 beds, 3 baths, and over 2300 sq. ft. of living space. Lovely eat-in kitchen opens to living room & offers granite counters, electric range, walk-in pantry & tile backsplash. The formal dining room is spacious and could be used as a study. A TX sized private master suite offers a large vanity, shower & spacious closet. 4 bedrooms & 2 baths up. The backyard is fenced for extra privacy with enough room for a pool, garden or outdoor kitchen & living area. HOA amenities including pool, skate park & playground are close by. Quarterly professional fertilization included