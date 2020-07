Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

BIG PRICE ADJUSTMENT: FOR LEASE!!! Well kept home in Travis Ranch Built in 2014 With 4 Bedrooms plus a study. 2 bath and 2 car front entry garage. Covered front porch and covered back patio. Granite counter tops with kitchen view to dining, family room and backyard. Nice neighborhood with community pool. Come see to appreciate!!