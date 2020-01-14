All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:55 PM

2001 Diamondback

2001 Diamondback Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Diamondback Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom with study 2 bathroom home in Travis Ranch. This home features an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large master suite, master bath with double shower and double sinks, walk in closet and much more! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Diamondback have any available units?
2001 Diamondback doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 2001 Diamondback have?
Some of 2001 Diamondback's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Diamondback currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Diamondback is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Diamondback pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Diamondback is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Diamondback offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Diamondback offers parking.
Does 2001 Diamondback have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Diamondback does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Diamondback have a pool?
No, 2001 Diamondback does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Diamondback have accessible units?
No, 2001 Diamondback does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Diamondback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Diamondback has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Diamondback have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Diamondback does not have units with air conditioning.

