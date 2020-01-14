2001 Diamondback

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom with study 2 bathroom home in Travis Ranch. This home features an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large master suite, master bath with double shower and double sinks, walk in closet and much more! No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.