1209 Templin Avenue

Open kitchen 2964 sq.ft. HH contemporary 4-3.1-2 plus study home located in Travis Ranch, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school. Travis Ranch master-planned community in most desired home destinations. All community features are set against one of the most scenic backdrops in the Metroplex – a breathtaking terrain of rolling hills with a spectacular view of Lake Ray Hubbard and, in the distance, the skyline of downtown Dallas. On the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard, Splash Park, In-Line Hockey Rink, Large Pool, and Playground Area, Picturesque Park and Greenbelt Areas, Conveniently located 25 minutes from downtown Dallas