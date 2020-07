Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car 1-story home in Travis Ranch awaits you to claim it your home! nice open floor plan, tall ceilings, plenty of space for entertaining or growing family. Fresh landscaping, new paint an new floors, covered porch and fenced yard with sprinkler. will be move in ready by Jan 15. Do not miss this one!