1022 Weeson Road

Rarely find perfect location with park at front of house and walking distance to Elementary school. This adorable house has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, or the fourth Flex room could be used as office or study. Open floorplan of kitchen overlooking the living room and easy access to dining room. The stainless steel refrigerator is free for use. Covered patio with furniture great for grilling! Covered porch overviews the park. Community has swimming pool to help beat the Texas heat. Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.