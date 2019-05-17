All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:09 PM

1022 Weeson Road

1022 Weeson Road · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Weeson Road, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Rarely find perfect location with park at front of house and walking distance to Elementary school. This adorable house has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, or the fourth Flex room could be used as office or study. Open floorplan of kitchen overlooking the living room and easy access to dining room. The stainless steel refrigerator is free for use. Covered patio with furniture great for grilling! Covered porch overviews the park. Community has swimming pool to help beat the Texas heat. Easy showing, ready to move in, come to see, do not miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Weeson Road have any available units?
1022 Weeson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1022 Weeson Road have?
Some of 1022 Weeson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Weeson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Weeson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Weeson Road pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Weeson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1022 Weeson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Weeson Road offers parking.
Does 1022 Weeson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Weeson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Weeson Road have a pool?
Yes, 1022 Weeson Road has a pool.
Does 1022 Weeson Road have accessible units?
No, 1022 Weeson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Weeson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Weeson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 Weeson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 Weeson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

