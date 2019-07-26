Amenities
1013 Comfort Drive Available 08/16/19 Forney, TX - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Electric) Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Ceilings Fans, Central Heat & Air (Electric), Wood Burning Fireplace, Wood Fenced Back Yard, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen & Nook Area, Carpet in the Dining Room & Bedrooms.
No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Owner pays for HOA.
Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.
Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license
(RLNE2776192)