Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1013 Comfort Drive Available 08/16/19 Forney, TX - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Electric) Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Ceilings Fans, Central Heat & Air (Electric), Wood Burning Fireplace, Wood Fenced Back Yard, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen & Nook Area, Carpet in the Dining Room & Bedrooms.



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Owner pays for HOA.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license



(RLNE2776192)