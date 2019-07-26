All apartments in Travis Ranch
Last updated July 26 2019 at 9:34 AM

1013 Comfort Drive

1013 Comfort Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Comfort Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1013 Comfort Drive Available 08/16/19 Forney, TX - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms & 2 Car Garage - 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & (Electric) Dryer Connections, (Electric) Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Ceilings Fans, Central Heat & Air (Electric), Wood Burning Fireplace, Wood Fenced Back Yard, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen & Nook Area, Carpet in the Dining Room & Bedrooms.

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Owner pays for HOA.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license

(RLNE2776192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Comfort Drive have any available units?
1013 Comfort Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1013 Comfort Drive have?
Some of 1013 Comfort Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Comfort Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Comfort Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Comfort Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Comfort Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Comfort Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Comfort Drive offers parking.
Does 1013 Comfort Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Comfort Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Comfort Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 Comfort Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Comfort Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 Comfort Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Comfort Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Comfort Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Comfort Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1013 Comfort Drive has units with air conditioning.

