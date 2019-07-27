All apartments in Travis Ranch
1001 Grimes Drive

Location

1001 Grimes Drive, Travis Ranch, TX 75126

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the heart of Travis Ranch available now! Walking distance from community swimming pool, water park, rec area and Lewis Elementary. Home features an open floor plan with large island kitchen & breakfast area completely open to the grand family room. Master retreat downstairs, formal dining can be used as office or 3rd living area. Game room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Custom Drapes. Fenced back yard. Call to see today! Applicants must have good references

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Grimes Drive have any available units?
1001 Grimes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 1001 Grimes Drive have?
Some of 1001 Grimes Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Grimes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Grimes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Grimes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Grimes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis Ranch.
Does 1001 Grimes Drive offer parking?
No, 1001 Grimes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Grimes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Grimes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Grimes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Grimes Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 Grimes Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Grimes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Grimes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Grimes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Grimes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Grimes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

