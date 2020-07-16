8800 HIGHWAY 290 W.

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated pool dog park playground trash valet

From thoughtful amenities to the convenience of premier neighborhood shopping and entertainment, this community was built to fulfill your every need! You'll be near Highway 290 near I-35, Seton Southwest Hospital, Austin Community College, Freescale, AMD campus, Baldwin, Small and Bowie schools. This community also offer high class services such as door to door valet trash pickup and equipped business and conference centers. Kids can play at the playground and you can relax at the swimming pool or the garden area. Even your furry friends have a play to play in the off-leash dog park. A life of relaxation awaits you here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.