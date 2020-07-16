7330 BLUFF SPRINGS RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park 24hr gym pool

Live where the amenities and the features make all the difference! Kick up your feet after a long day and enjoy the many perks including a resort-style lap pool, huge dog park, 24-hour fitness center, a community garden and 24-hour package lockers! Some of the interior features include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, patio/balcony, full size washer/dryers, walk in closets, linen closets and much more. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.