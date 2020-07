Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute one story three bedroom, two bathroom home. Easy access to 130 Toll Rd as well as Hwy 290. Very spacious floor plan with carpet in the bedrooms and tile style flooring in the kitchen and dining area. Nice kitchen, with lots of cabinet space and an island in the middle. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and double vanity in the bathroom. Huge backyard, perfect for your pet, hanging out, and entertaining. Washer and dryer in unit. Don't miss out on this great home!