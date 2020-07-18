4009 Rocky Shore Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Open floorplan, single story house with 3 bedrooms. Vaulted Ceilings, spacious private backyard Coveted Villages of Hidden Lakes neighborhood excellent community pool. Kitchen open to Family room, large kitchen with center island, tiled floor & backsplash, breakfast area. Master suite w/ big walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, and double vanity sink. Front porch & covered patio w/back yard great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage. Pets not allowed - this has always been a pet-free home.

Open floorplan, single story house with 3 bedrooms. Vaulted Ceilings, spacious private backyard Coveted Villages of Hidden Lakes neighborhood excellent community pool. Kitchen open to Family room, large kitchen with center island, tiled floor & backsplash, breakfast area. Master suite w/ big walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, and double vanity sink. Front porch & covered patio w/back yard great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage. Pets not allowed - this has always been a pet-free home.