Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:52 AM

4009 Rocky Shore Ln

4009 Rocky Shore Lane · (512) 522-4442
Location

4009 Rocky Shore Lane, Travis County, TX 78660
Villages Of Hidden Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open floorplan, single story house with 3 bedrooms. Vaulted Ceilings, spacious private backyard Coveted Villages of Hidden Lakes neighborhood excellent community pool. Kitchen open to Family room, large kitchen with center island, tiled floor & backsplash, breakfast area. Master suite w/ big walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, and double vanity sink. Front porch & covered patio w/back yard great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage. Pets not allowed - this has always been a pet-free home.
Open floorplan, single story house with 3 bedrooms. Vaulted Ceilings, spacious private backyard Coveted Villages of Hidden Lakes neighborhood excellent community pool. Kitchen open to Family room, large kitchen with center island, tiled floor & backsplash, breakfast area. Master suite w/ big walk-in closet, garden tub & separate shower, and double vanity sink. Front porch & covered patio w/back yard great for outdoor entertaining. 2 car garage. Pets not allowed - this has always been a pet-free home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln have any available units?
4009 Rocky Shore Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln have?
Some of 4009 Rocky Shore Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Rocky Shore Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Rocky Shore Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Rocky Shore Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Rocky Shore Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Rocky Shore Ln offers parking.
Does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Rocky Shore Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4009 Rocky Shore Ln has a pool.
Does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln have accessible units?
No, 4009 Rocky Shore Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Rocky Shore Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Rocky Shore Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Rocky Shore Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
