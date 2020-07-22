All apartments in Travis County
Find more places like 19401 Brent Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Travis County, TX
/
19401 Brent Knoll
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

19401 Brent Knoll

19401 Brent Knoll Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19401 Brent Knoll Drive, Travis County, TX 78660

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Huge Model Home in Avalon Subdivision!! - This home is absolutely beautiful! It was the model home for the builder and has been very well cared for. The master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs, along with a formal dining room, enclosed study with cabinetry, laundry/mud room with cabinetry, and a tech nook off the kitchen. Three more bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large loft are upstairs to accommodate a larger family if needed. The front garden and backyard are beautifully landscaped. The home is on a corner lot, so neighbors are only on 2 sides of the house. The neighborhood is nearby shopping and walking trails, minutes to Lake Pflugerville and surrounding park area. This property is in immaculate condition, come see it before it goes!!

(RLNE2561734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19401 Brent Knoll have any available units?
19401 Brent Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Travis County, TX.
Is 19401 Brent Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
19401 Brent Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19401 Brent Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 19401 Brent Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Travis County.
Does 19401 Brent Knoll offer parking?
No, 19401 Brent Knoll does not offer parking.
Does 19401 Brent Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19401 Brent Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19401 Brent Knoll have a pool?
No, 19401 Brent Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 19401 Brent Knoll have accessible units?
No, 19401 Brent Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 19401 Brent Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 19401 Brent Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19401 Brent Knoll have units with air conditioning?
No, 19401 Brent Knoll does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tambaleo 2311
2311 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd
Barton Creek, TX 78735
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Trailhead
1120 Shady Ln
Austin, TX 78721
Mission Reilly Ridge Apartments
6503 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXLago Vista, TXLakeway, TXTaylor, TXManor, TXBrushy Creek, TXHutto, TX
Bee Cave, TXBarton Creek, TXBuda, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWimberley, TXCanyon Lake, TXBurnet, TXMarble Falls, TXLockhart, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXKingsland, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University