19401 Brent Knoll

Huge Model Home in Avalon Subdivision!! - This home is absolutely beautiful! It was the model home for the builder and has been very well cared for. The master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs, along with a formal dining room, enclosed study with cabinetry, laundry/mud room with cabinetry, and a tech nook off the kitchen. Three more bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large loft are upstairs to accommodate a larger family if needed. The front garden and backyard are beautifully landscaped. The home is on a corner lot, so neighbors are only on 2 sides of the house. The neighborhood is nearby shopping and walking trails, minutes to Lake Pflugerville and surrounding park area. This property is in immaculate condition, come see it before it goes!!



