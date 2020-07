Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new home on an amazing corner lot with open floor plan, contemporary design and lots of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter, large center island and lots of cabinet spaces. Kitchen opens to family room. One bedroom/study down. (4th bedroom) Spacious bedrooms. Covered patio. Conveniently located close to 183A, Parmer, Wiley MS & Rouse HS, shopping, restaurants.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.