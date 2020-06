Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed pool bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful 1 story, 4 bedroom home! - Beautiful 1 story, 4 bedroom home! Open Floor Plan! Ceramic tile throughout the living areas! Gorgeous master suite, with garden tub and separate show! Lots of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen that opens to the family room! Refrigerator included! Enjoy relaxing evenings on the covered patio! Wonderful small garden in the backyard! Great location, with community pool!



(RLNE4290169)