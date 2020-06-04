614 Lydia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Don't wait - it will be gone! The beautiful features in this home make it a very desired rental. Brand new construction, spacious rooms with beautiful features, such as barn doors, upgraded counter tops, laundry room with sink, and wood-look tile throughout. With all this in one story, you can keep the family close! Home sits on a large corner lot with plenty of room outside for the kids to play. Rolling Creek Ranch is a newer gated community with many family friendly features. Picnic Pavilion, fishing, basketball-sport court, soccer & baseball fields. All of these fabulous features near the Historic Granbury Square and an easy commute to the Ft Worth-Dallas area.