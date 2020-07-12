/
sterling ridge
Last updated July 12 2020
90 Apartments for rent in Sterling Ridge, The Woodlands, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Avana Sterling Ridge
6900 Lake Woodlands Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1348 sqft
Walking distance to some of the local grocery stores and shopping centers. Gated community with visitor check in and out list. Very clean community. Great school district.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
32 Units Available
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling Ridge
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
37 Units Available
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1368 sqft
Cozy units with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Workout at the fitness center or watch a film at the media center on site. Close to WG Jones State Forest. Right near I-45.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
34 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$866
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1227 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
22 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Results within 5 miles of Sterling Ridge
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1408 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
51 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Whispering Pines
8101 Research Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1374 sqft
Built-in bookshelves, crown molding and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool fed by fountains. Gym with cardio and resistance machines, plus and indoor basketball court. Resident lounge with foosball table.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1220 sqft
Apartments feature entertainment-style kitchens, dishwasher, large garden tubs and walk-in closets. Enjoy the lagoon-style pool with poolside gas grills, business center with conference room and online resident services.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
196 Units Available
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
45 Units Available
Olympus Auburn Lakes
6000 W Rayford Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1461 sqft
Brand new community that borders a private lake that residents use to relax and jog around. Residents and their pets love the Bark Park and the Groom Room. Easy access to Downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and major roadways.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
297 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
86 Units Available
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,045
1645 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1437 sqft
Pendant lighting, designer oversized ceramic tile and plank flooring, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, room to swim laps, and sundeck for lounging. Dog park with water bowls, benches, double-gated entry and pet wash station.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
972 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
47 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
34 Units Available
Landmark of Magnolia
5402 FM-1488, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1312 sqft
This controlled-access community is only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment of The Woodlands Mall, Market Street and Town Center. Units feature a patio or balcony. Residents enjoy a gym, pool and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
16 Units Available
Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1186 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes feature black Kenmore appliances, wood-style flooring, granite counters and large closets. Community has BBQ pits, pool area, billiard tables and media center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1398 sqft
Creekside Park The Residences is the perfect blend of modern living with traditional charm. Our effortless mix of active amenities, urban convenience and signature features make our community feel just like home.
