Apartment List
/
TX
/
magnolia
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

9 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Magnolia, TX

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
$
34 Units Available
The Mansions on the Park
29980 FM 2978 Rd, Magnolia, TX
Studio
$866
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$957
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1227 sqft
You'll never want to leave this stunningly designed and upscale community! Recently renovated with premier amenities in a cozy, wooded setting. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, Starbucks coffee, pool and more.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
31 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1309 sqft
Located between Maria's Way and Dobbin Huffsmith Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, a modern kitchen with appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes a pool, a playground and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
21 Units Available
The Grand Estates Woodland
30000 FM-2978, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1309 sqft
All units have washer and dryer hook-ups, private patios or balconies, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, dog park, pool and business center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Grand Oaks Homes
30410 Valley Oaks Dr, Magnolia, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1349 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,305
1670 sqft
Our vibrant yet slow-paced community offers modern rental homes with all the contemporary amenities that you've come to expect from a maintenance-free, community living experience.
Results within 5 miles of Magnolia

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
28902 Ashbrook Lane
28902 Ashbrook Lane, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2063 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Magnolia
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Sterling Ridge
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
22 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.

1 of 43

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
68 Melon Summer Dr
68 Melon Summer Dr, Montgomery County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2227 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed/ 2 bath home located in Woodlands Sterling Ridge Subdivision. This one story home offers an open floor plan with granite in the kitchen and baths, appliances, tile floor in the main living area, carpet in the bedrooms.

July 2020 Magnolia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Magnolia Rent Report. Magnolia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Magnolia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Magnolia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Magnolia Rent Report. Magnolia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Magnolia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Magnolia rents increased significantly over the past month

Magnolia rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Magnolia stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Magnolia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Magnolia over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Magnolia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Magnolia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Magnolia is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Magnolia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Magnolia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Magnolia than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Magnolia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Magnolia 3 BedroomsMagnolia Dog Friendly Apartments
    Magnolia Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXSugar Land, TX
    Bryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TX
    Atascocita, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXCrosby, TXBrenham, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
    Houston Community College