11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntsville, TX
7 Units Available
The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The West Hill Apartments in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1925 L 1/2
1925 Avenue L 1/2, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
House close to SHSU - House close to SHSU. (RLNE4147170)
1 Unit Available
904 Ave J
904 Avenue J, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
904 Ave J - This is a Dan Phillips house so everything in it is unique. Close to Mance Park Junior High and just blocks form down town and Sam Houston State University. This house is great for a small family or college students.
1 Unit Available
2610 Chimney Rock
2610 Chimney Rock Road, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1272 sqft
2610 Chimney Rock Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom House - This brick house has lots of space in each bedroom and a large fenced back yard. Great for lounging or having a few friends over! 2 car garage keeps your car cool during our Texas summers.
1 Unit Available
1019 12th Street
1019 12th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
Downtown Loft - Private entrance and reserved parking. (RLNE3533479)
1 Unit Available
105 Yegua - 107
105 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit. This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more.
1 Unit Available
519 Mcguire Ln
519 McGuire Ln, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
1/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 144564 Awesome 1/1 house, recently renovated with new paint inside and out, new wood-look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new wooden deck outside the front door.
1 Unit Available
2812 Angier
2812 Angier Road, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
1/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 157566 Super cute duplex unit, faces the street. Other unit faces the backyard and is rented. Brand new roof and wood-look luxury vinyl flooring.
1 Unit Available
119 Louis Davis Dr B
119 Louis Davis Dr, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
2/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 317481 Spacious and bright 2/1 house close to campus! Covered two car carport with bonus metal shed for storage. New wood-look luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1224 20th
1224 20th Street, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1831 sqft
1224 20th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House Near SHSU - 3 bedroom 2 bath house with lots of space for entertaining. Large front porch great for sitting and watching the world go by. (RLNE5924845)
1 Unit Available
4640 FM 1374 - B
4640 Possum Walk Road, Walker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Great location in the country. This property has 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath (shower only). The living room and kitchen are all open concept, great for entertaining or relaxing. This unit has all new flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, and paint.