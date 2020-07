Avana Sterling Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed carport coffee bar pool table 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Our apartment homes perfectly balance luxury and convenience with high-end finishes and unique floor plans that can be individualized for any lifestyle. Nestled in the quiet native forest, yet minutes from premier shopping, dining and entertainment venues, Avana Sterling offers residents easy access to FM 1488, FM 2978 and Market Street with Interstate 45 less than 20 minutes away. Chevron Phillips, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Baker Hughes are among major employers that are all within close proximity to our community.