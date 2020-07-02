91 S Downy Willow

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking

RECENTLY installed carpet downstairs, NEW DRYER and REFRIGERATOR!, Kenmore Elite washer/dryer. The home features 4 generous size bedrooms or a spacious study with 3 large bedrooms. In addition, there is a large dining room and eat in kitchen. Two desk areas, one area in the kitchen and one area off the game room! Ideal floor plan for your family. Kitchen offers a BOSCH dishwasher, lots of cabinets and gas cook top. Master located on the 1st floor, upstairs game room, inviting family room, gas log fireplace, screened in porch, outstanding LARGE park like back yard! Good freeway access, walking distance to nearby retail centers, restaurants and Sundance Park. Quiet residential location! MOVE IN READY!