Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

MOVE-IN Ready OPPORTUNITY located in the HEART of THE WOODLANDS and zoned for The Woodlands High. Just minutes from The Waterway, Hughes Landing, Market Street, and The Woodlands Mall. This 3-4 bed, 2.5 bath features GRANITE kitchen, fridge, laminate wood flooring, and high ceilings. Fresh interior & exterior paint, private master retreat, UPSTAIRS GAME ROOM and an extra bonus room/media room above the garage. Lawn maintenance included in rent.