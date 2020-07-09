86 N Acacia Park Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Impeccable One-Story Home on a Wooded Lot in The Woodlands Village of Alden Bridge. High Ceilings throughout, neutral paint palette, extensive tile, and wood floors. The double-pane windows offer plenty of natural light. The gorgeous chef's kitchen comes with a large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and plenty of cabinets/storage. The kitchen opens to the sunny and spacious breakfast room. The dual-sided gas log fireplace offers beautiful views from the formal living/dining room to the den. This home has a lot to offer: Formal Living and Dining, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, den, and a private, serene fenced yard with would deck. Located minutes from Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment. Easy Access to Research Forest, Kuykendahl & all of the amenities of 1488.