79 W Stony Bridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Pristine home in the heart of The Woodlands with 3 beds 2 full baths, 1/2 bath downstairs, high ceiling, fireplace, quiet location, a gourmet kitchen open to living area and breakfast room. Excellent location and schools, Formal dining 6 & 8 crown molding in many rooms Full sprinkler system in place. Some new paint inside and out, newer AC and roof make for energy efficient living. Zoned to acclaimed Galatas exemplary elementary.Located minutes away from restaurants & shopping. One of the best homes for rent for the price!