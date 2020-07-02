All apartments in The Woodlands
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:35 PM

79 W Stony Bridge Circle

79 West Stony Bridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

79 West Stony Bridge Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Pristine home in the heart of The Woodlands with 3 beds 2 full baths, 1/2 bath downstairs, high ceiling, fireplace, quiet location, a gourmet kitchen open to living area and breakfast room. Excellent location and schools, Formal dining 6 & 8 crown molding in many rooms Full sprinkler system in place. Some new paint inside and out, newer AC and roof make for energy efficient living. Zoned to acclaimed Galatas exemplary elementary.Located minutes away from restaurants & shopping. One of the best homes for rent for the price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle have any available units?
79 W Stony Bridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle have?
Some of 79 W Stony Bridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 W Stony Bridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
79 W Stony Bridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 W Stony Bridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 79 W Stony Bridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 79 W Stony Bridge Circle offers parking.
Does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 W Stony Bridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle have a pool?
No, 79 W Stony Bridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 79 W Stony Bridge Circle has accessible units.
Does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 W Stony Bridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 W Stony Bridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 79 W Stony Bridge Circle has units with air conditioning.

