75 E Lakeridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

OFFICIAL LISTING - THE KINK TEAM - www.TheKinkTeam.com - 281.364.4828.Immaculate Lifeforms townhome in the heart of The Woodlands. Located with in walking distance from David Elementary, Shadowbend Park & Pool, and Panther Creek shopping center. Downstairs boasts an open plan, high ceiling, wood floors, fireplace & tons of natural light. Sleek Kitchen with new appliances & breakfast bar. The second floor has a loft area that can be used as a study or game room. The master suite has a private balcony, updated bathroom with granite and frameless shower. Secluded back yard with no back neighbors & gorgeous landscaping. Oversized wood deck & covered patio perfect for family gatherings. HOA maintains the front yard! Call now for a private showing!