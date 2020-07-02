All apartments in The Woodlands
75 E Lakeridge Drive
75 E Lakeridge Drive

75 E Lakeridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

75 E Lakeridge Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77381
Cochran's Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
OFFICIAL LISTING - THE KINK TEAM - www.TheKinkTeam.com - 281.364.4828.Immaculate Lifeforms townhome in the heart of The Woodlands. Located with in walking distance from David Elementary, Shadowbend Park & Pool, and Panther Creek shopping center. Downstairs boasts an open plan, high ceiling, wood floors, fireplace & tons of natural light. Sleek Kitchen with new appliances & breakfast bar. The second floor has a loft area that can be used as a study or game room. The master suite has a private balcony, updated bathroom with granite and frameless shower. Secluded back yard with no back neighbors & gorgeous landscaping. Oversized wood deck & covered patio perfect for family gatherings. HOA maintains the front yard! Call now for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 E Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
75 E Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Woodlands, TX.
What amenities does 75 E Lakeridge Drive have?
Some of 75 E Lakeridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 E Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
75 E Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 E Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 75 E Lakeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Woodlands.
Does 75 E Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 75 E Lakeridge Drive offers parking.
Does 75 E Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 E Lakeridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 E Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 75 E Lakeridge Drive has a pool.
Does 75 E Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 75 E Lakeridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 75 E Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 E Lakeridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 E Lakeridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 E Lakeridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

